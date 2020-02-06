Data shows that patients with +1.75 ADD power and above age 55 achieved vision comparable to spectacle acuity at every distance with NaturalVue Multifocal1

US-based medical device company and producer of the NaturalVue (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses, Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI) ('Visioneering' or 'The Company') presented at the Global Specialty Lens Symposium (GSLS) an update of clinical data with mature presbyopes, those patients with +1.75 ADD power and over 55 years of age.

Contact lenses to address presbyopia (true bifocals) have been in existance since the late 1940's, however, only about 8% of the 100-million presbyopes2 are fitted with a bifocal or multifocal contact lens. Patients are promised improved vision, like when they were younger, but find that most multifocal lenses don't deliver. In a study regarding performance of multifocal contact lenses, eye care professionals reported that as many as 85% of their patients experienced at least one area of compromised vision at near, intermediate or distance3. The issue of compromised vision is only exacerbated among those patients who are considered 'mature presbyopes'; those with an ADD power of +1.75 or greater and over 55 years old. These patients are at significant risk of dropping out of contact lenses altogether since traditional multifocal lens designs tend to fail with medium and high ADD powers, which occurs as people age.

A recent analysis of a subset of the NaturalVue Multifocal Pre-Market Evaluation Study yielded some interesting results among this group of mature presbyopes. Of the 59 patients who completed the study, 71% had ADD powers of +1.75 or higher. This subgroup, often considered a more challenging group of patients to satisfy clinically, seemed to perform extremely well with the NaturalVue lens. Specifically, the study showed that this group of patients had vision at every distance with the NaturalVue Multifocal that was comparable to best corrected spectacle acuity. These patients reported that they could meet 85% of their daily needs with the NaturalVue lens alone (i.e. without the use of readers). Also, near vision was significantly better with the NaturalVue Multifocal versus their previous correction.

Highlights of the Clinical Research Update

Stereo acuity is virtually the same as Best Corrected Spectacle Vision (BCSV).

Near vision is subjectively rated statistically significantly better than BCSV.

NaturalVue Multifocal is within 2 letters of BCSV, at the intermediate distance.

Range of clear vision is 60% better with NaturalVue Multifocal.

Near work, small print and reading books and newspapers is statistically significantly better in all 3 categories with NaturalVue Multifocal than with habitual correction.

Less reliance on reading glasses is statistically significantly better with NaturalVue Multifocal than habitual correction.

The NaturalVue Multifocal 1 Day contact lens is a unique, center-distance, extended depth of focus design. It relies on the visual cortex to suppress the high amount of plus in the lens, thus creating a virtual aperture that provides clear vision at distance, intermediate and near. The lens performed well not only versus existing contact lens designs but also against best corrected spectacle vision as well. For more information on the NaturalVue Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lens, visit www.vtivision.com.

About Visioneering Technologies Inc.

Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX: VTI) is an innovative eye care company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008, Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.

Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVueMultifocal contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations across the United States, Australia and Europe and is expanding into Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.

