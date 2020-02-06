LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.: LGBTQ100 ESG Index Closes Above 2,000.00 Three Months Post Launch

Index designed to advance equality in America launched on Oct. 30, 2019 with an opening value of 1,807.85

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:LFAP) today announced that the LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Ticker: LGBTQ100) reached an intra-day high of 2,009.02 and closed at 2,006.96 for the first time since inception on October 30, 2019.

Designed to advance equality throughout corporate America, the Index tracks the top 100 companies within the U.S. that rank high on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics and support the cause for diversity and equality across the nation.

"I'm thrilled that our LGBTQ100 ESG Index, which screens for ESG compliance in addition to advancing equality, has outperformed the S&P 500 in its first 90 days," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. "Our community has direct input into the selection of these top 100 equality-driven corporations, which ultimately furthers our collective mission to deliver an Index that supports and aligns with the LGBTQ community."

The Index went live on Oct. 30, 2019, with an opening value of 1,807.85. Since launch, the Index has outperformed the S&P 500 by 1.21%.

"This outperformance is consistent with what we saw during the rigorous design phase of the Index," commented Partha Sen, CEO of Fuzzy Logix, the company powering the Index analytics. "During historical back-testing, the Index demonstrated excess returns over the S&P 500 of nearly 4.7% annually."

For more information about the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, please visit www.lgbtq100.com.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, which is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, will also offer an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.

About Fuzzy Logix

We accelerate analytics. We use it to deliver high-impact business outcomes in Banking, Finance and Healthcare. Our state-of-the-art tool - FastINDX - allows 10-100x faster creation and turnkey management of Indexes and alpha-seeking Portfolios using a global database of 100K+ financial instruments. You can find us at www.fuzzylogix.com and www.fastindx.com.

