Rahway, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Spectacular Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPSO), is pleased to announce that CEO Doug Heck has signed a contract to install a solar package at the historic Chelsea Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, with the first phase of the venture being a 90-kilowatt project.

Zach and Spiro Trupos, who took over the century and a half old establishment in 2017, have confidently entrusted Spectacular Solar to engineer a solar system that will respect the age and history of the building.

"We were not just going to hand this contract over to the first solar company that knocked on our door," Zach Trupos noted. "We met with Doug and his people a number of times and each time they had well thought out answers to our questions and concerns. I feel like he truly respects what we have here in the Chelsea Pub."

Spiro Trupos was equally as impressed with Heck and the portfolio of work Spectacular Solar has for a resume.

"After speaking with a couple of other Spectacular Solar's clients, we knew he and his crew would provide extreme care in handling our little piece of history," Spiro Trupos said. "He did admit to me that this was the coolest project he has ever done and that he can't wait to see what the finished project looks like. That's the type of enthusiasm I like to see in companies we do business with."

Project euphoria aside, Heck knows that there are challenges and difficulties associated with working on older buildings.

"This is now in engineering and my guys already recognize the precision required to complete the project in the least invasive manner possible," Heck said. "I appreciate the trust that the Trupos' have placed in our firm and we look forward to delivering an efficient as well as an aesthetic product."

While Heck knows that contracts like these are driving the company forward, he has a place in his heart for some of the smaller contracts that come across his desk. Heck referred to three such contracts in his letter to shareholders on Monday and each is a small, independently owned business.

"There is no question that high-dollar contracts like the Chelsea Pub are sexy, make for good headlines and excite investors," Heck said. "But small businesses are the backbone of our great country. Our company is not that far removed from when I was the only employee of the company, and I was recruiting inexpensive labor, courtesy of my family and friends, so I could complete projects and still have a little money left after paying bills. I get their struggles."

Heck continued, "I remember what it was like to stress about paying bills and honestly, other than the rent, the power bill stung the most. That is why I will always reach out to smaller businesses like the hair salons, furniture shops, restaurants, diners, repair shops, etc., because I know our solar systems can ease some of their monthly financial burdens."

