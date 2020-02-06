Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7LU ISIN: US8725901040 Ticker-Symbol: TM5 
Tradegate
06.02.20
20:56 Uhr
75,28 Euro
+0,90
+1,21 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,78
76,39
22:59
75,07
75,90
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
T-MOBILE US
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
T-MOBILE US INC75,28+1,21 %