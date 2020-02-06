Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties To Release 2019 Fourth Quarter And Annual Results On February 13

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or "Sandstorm") (NYSE American:SAND, TSX:SSL) will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 starting at 8:30am PST to further discuss the fourth quarter and annual results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

International: (+1) 201 389 0899

North American Toll-Free: (+1) 877 407 0312

Conference ID: 13698493

Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/2tMjBNf

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 191 royalties, of which 23 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

