Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JX9B ISIN: CA80013R2063 Ticker-Symbol: AYS1 
Tradegate
06.02.20
20:35 Uhr
6,126 Euro
+0,128
+2,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,160
6,218
06.02.
6,160
6,218
06.02.
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2020 | 22:32
305 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties To Release 2019 Fourth Quarter And Annual Results On February 13

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or "Sandstorm") (NYSE American:SAND, TSX:SSL) will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 starting at 8:30am PST to further discuss the fourth quarter and annual results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

International: (+1) 201 389 0899

North American Toll-Free: (+1) 877 407 0312

Conference ID: 13698493

Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/2tMjBNf

CONTACT Information:

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at info@sandstormgold.com.

ERFAN KAZEMI

KIM BERGEN

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

INVESTOR RELATIONS

604 689 0234

604 628 1164

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 191 royalties, of which 23 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

SOURCE: Sandstorm Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/575542/Sandstorm-Gold-Royalties-To-Release-2019-Fourth-Quarter-And-Annual-Results-On-February-13

SANDSTORM GOLD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE