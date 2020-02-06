

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $235.51 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $302.00 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $286.38 million or $3.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $698.88 million from $643.42 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $286.38 Mln. vs. $251.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.17 vs. $2.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.13 -Revenue (Q4): $698.88 Mln vs. $643.42 Mln last year.



