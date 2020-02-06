Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GWW ISIN: CA7613661031 Ticker-Symbol: 52IA 
Berlin
06.02.20
16:40 Uhr
0,012 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REVELO RESOURCES CORP0,0120,00 %