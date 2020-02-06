Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM8U ISIN: US23355L1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2XT 
Tradegate
06.02.20
18:59  Uhr
31,550 Euro
+0,175
+0,56 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,210
34,415
06.02.
31,420
31,675
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY31,550+0,56 %