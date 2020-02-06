

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $244 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.38 billion from $2.25 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.94 vs. $2.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q4): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.35



