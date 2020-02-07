

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.62 compared to profit per share $0.95, a year ago. Operating revenues were $1.65 billion, a decrease of 2.0% from $1.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating revenues decreased $150.6 million, $28.0 million, and $24.9 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2018 to 2019.



Wynn Resorts also announced that the company has approved a cash dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2020.



