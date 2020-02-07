DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and



total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 01/31/2020 47,088,500



Total gross of voting rights: 47,088,500







Total net* of voting rights: 47,047,250









Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 04/02/2020 54,588,500



Total gross of voting rights: 54,588,500







Total net* of voting rights: 54,551,798





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

