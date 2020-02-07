DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|01/31/2020
|47,088,500
|
Total gross of voting rights: 47,088,500
|
Total net* of voting rights: 47,047,250
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|04/02/2020
|54,588,500
|
Total gross of voting rights: 54,588,500
|
Total net* of voting rights: 54,551,798
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
- PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ba3c304-f5d0-4d6c-a823-be199f8e326d)
