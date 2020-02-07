

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose in December after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 91.6 in December from 90.8 in November. Economists had expected a score of 91.3. A similar reading was seen in October.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity remained unchanged at 94.7 in December. This was in line with economists' expectations.



The lagging index rose to 106.9 in December from 104.4 in the prior month.



