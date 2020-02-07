Australian peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading pioneer Power Ledger has won a lucrative contract with Alperia SpA, one of Italy's largest renewable electricity utilities.From pv magazine Australia Power Ledger claimed the contract after being named the winner of the Alperia Startup Factory Innovation Camp. Power Ledger's technology, already recognized as a potentially significant Australian digital export, enables virtual power plants for effective renewable energy trading. Power Ledger beat out 230 applicants from 37 countries to be used by Alperia's 280,000 residential and commercial customers ...

