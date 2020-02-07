

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Car insurance provider Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L) announced Friday that it expects a strong 2019 profit before tax due to higher than expected reserve releases in UK motor insurance.



Company expects Group profit before tax for 2019 in the range of 510 million pounds to 540 million pounds, approximately 6 percent to 13 percent higher than 2018's result.



According to the company, the higher than expected profit is due to unusually positive development in the year in the cost of UK motor bodily injury claims from a number of prior underwriting years. This has led to elevated reserve releases and profit commission revenue.



Further, Admiral noted that current year profitability continues to be impacted by higher levels of claims inflation during 2019 and as a result, Admiral expects its 2019 loss ratio to be higher than recent years. The company's UK motor insurance business grew marginally in customer numbers during 2019.



The proposed final dividend for 2019 is expected to be in the range of 73 to 78 pence per share.



The company noted that all Group staff will receive a special cash bonus of 500 pounds, or approximately 6 million pounds in total, in the first half of 2020.



Admiral will publish its final 2019 results on Thursday 5th March 2020.



