Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ58 ISIN: GB00B02J6398 Ticker-Symbol: FLN 
Tradegate
07.02.20
09:06  Uhr
27,280 Euro
+0,230
+0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,210
27,740
09:06
27,270
27,690
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADMIRAL
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC27,280+0,85 %