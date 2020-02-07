Technavio has been monitoring the snack bars market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 806.08 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Snack Bars Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Energy and Nutrition Bars

Granola Bars

Breakfast Bars

Other Snack Bars

Distribution channel

Offline Distribution

Online Distribution

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our snack bars market in the US report covers the following areas:

Snack Bars Market in the US size

Snack Bars Market in the US trends

Snack Bars Market in the US industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for plant-based snack bars as one of the prime reasons driving the snack bars market in the US growth during the next few years.

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the snack bars market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and The Hershey Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the snack bars market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist snack bars market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the snack bars market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the snack bars market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of snack bars market in the US vendors

