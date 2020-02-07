Technavio has been monitoring the freight brokerage market and it is poised to grow by USD 41.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Demand for transportation and logistics services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Financial impact due to fluctuations in freight rates might hamper market growth.

Freight Brokerage Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Freight Brokerage Market is segmented as below:

Service

LTL

FTL

Temperature-Controlled Freight

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

Freight Brokerage Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our freight brokerage market report covers the following areas:

Freight Brokerage Market size

Freight Brokerage Market trends

Freight Brokerage Market industry analysis

This study identifies increased use of IT-enabled solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the freight brokerage market growth during the next few years.

Freight Brokerage Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the freight brokerage market, including some of the vendors such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Echo Global Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the freight brokerage market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.





Freight Brokerage Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist freight brokerage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the freight brokerage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the freight brokerage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of freight brokerage market vendors

