

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a specialist in photovoltaic system technology, reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA is expected to be around 35 million, compared to last year's negative 69.1 million euros.



Sales for the year increased to around 915 million euros from prior year's 760.9 million euros, exceeding the Board's expectations.



The company sold PV inverters with a total output of 11.4 GW in 2019, 34% higher than in the previous year's 8.5 GW.



Looking ahead, for the 2020 fiscal year, SMA expects sales to increase to between 1.0 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros and positive EBITDA of between 50 million euros and 80 million euros.



SMA will publish its full results for 2019 on March 26.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SMA SOLAR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de