The Blockchain Investment Institution Everest Holdings Group Issues EHG Ventures Fund I Based on the Crypto currency Partially Funded Investment Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / The blockchain investment institution Everest Holdings Group has issued EHG Ventures Fund I based on the crypto currency partially funded investment strategy. The fund focuses on capturing market beta coefficient to ensure stable returns in both booming and depressed market conditions. The new fund is expected to reach US $40 million, 80% of which have been subscribed, which is used to implement the full-time strategy of investment tools such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other mainstream currencies for fixed income and quantitative trading. Everest Holdings Group said that the fund's main focus is to use a variety of data points, including big data, artificial intelligence and artificial data analysis, to understand and forecast the macro market cycle and allocate assets accordingly.

Everest Holdings Group is headquartered in the 11/F Crawford House, 70 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong.Everest Holdings Group is a comprehensive financial service organization. Its services include precious metal trading, crypto currency trading, financial consulting, entertainment and cultural undertakings and charity services.

In addition to continuing to focus on the cultivation of employees, the development of talents and the pursuit of pragmatic innovation, the maintenance of business ability is also not to be ignored. In this generation, the impact of business on the environment and society is often taken into account when the public comments on the business. At the same time, the group is also committed to investing in new businesses that will contribute to the environmental revolution in the future. We have made preliminary development in relevant fields. Of course, all of these depend on the dedication and professional ability of Everest Holdings Group employees, so that the group can face the future positively and optimistically.

In order to further improve the service quality for individual customers, enterprises and institutional customers, we have strengthened the optimization of financial services, and provided professional advisory and discretionary portfolio services to customers. In the future, we will strive to develop more innovative products and implement the commitment of providing excellent services. In the face of the emerging challenges in the market, we will strive to improve our business expertise. In the future, we will, as always, continue to strive to maintain a friendly partnership with customers and wholeheartedly provide quality services.

