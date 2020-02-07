

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France industrial production declined at the fastest pace in nearly two years in December, data published by the statistical office Insee revealed Friday.



Industrial production decreased 2.8 percent on a monthly basis in December, after staying flat in November. This was the biggest fall since January 2018, when output was down 3.6 percent. Output was forecast to fall 0.3 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output dropped 2.6 percent, bigger than the 0.4 percent fall in November. This was also the fastest decrease since January 2018.



In December, production declined sharply in other manufacturing, repair and installation of machinery and equipment, in chemicals and in manufacturing of rubber and plastic products.



Mining and quarrying output slid 4.0 percent and construction output fell 2.7 percent in December.



In the fourth quarter, industrial production was down 0.6 percent and manufacturing decreased 0.4 percent, the Insee reported.



