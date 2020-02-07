

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Friday amid renewed concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus in China.



According to Chinese state media, President Xi Jinping told U.S. President on the phone today that Beijing has 'spared no effort in fighting the epidemic' and that 'the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change'.



Meanwhile, China's custom office said that it would publish January trade data together with February release.



The benchmark DAX was down 29 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,544 after ending up 0.7 percent the previous day.



Shares of consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG soared 14 percent. The company backed its FY20 outlook after reporting a 58 percent jump in its first-quarter net result.



In economic releases, Germany's industrial production decreased 3.5 percent sequentially in December, in contrast to a 1.2 percent rise in November, data from Destatis revealed. Output was forecast to fall 0.2 percent.



Another report showed that German exports grew only 0.1 percent in December from November, when it fell 2.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent monthly rise.



Imports dropped 0.7 percent after easing 0.6 percent in November.



