

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday after China's custom office said that it would publish January trade data together with February release.



Meanwhile, confirmed deaths due to the novel Coronavirus (nCov) on mainland China touched 636, with total confirmed cases over 31,000.



According to Chinese state media, President Xi Jinping told U.S. President on the phone today that Beijing has 'spared no effort in fighting the epidemic' and that 'the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change'.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 1 point at 6,039 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



In economic releases, French industrial production declined at the fastest pace in nearly two years in December, data published by the statistical office Insee revealed.



Industrial production decreased 2.8 percent on a monthly basis in December, after staying flat in November. This was the biggest fall since January 2018, when output was down 3.6 percent. Output was forecast to fall 0.3 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output dropped 2.6 percent, bigger than the 0.4 percent fall in November. This was also the fastest decrease since January 2018.



