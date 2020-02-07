

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd (ISUZY.PK) Friday reported that its nine-month net income attributable to owners of parent declined 28.3 percent to 67.40 billion yen from prior year's 93.95 billion yen. Earnings per share were 91.39 yen, down from 123.41 yen last year.



Operating income declined 21.1 percent from last year to 113.66 billion yen.



Net sales declined 4.4 percent to 1.52 trillion yen from prior year's 1.59 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2020, Isuzu Motors projects attributable net income of 85 billion yen, earnings per share of 115.25 yen and net sales of 2.10 trillion yen.



The company previously expected net income of 90 billion yen, earnings per share of 122.03 yen and net sales of 2.16 trillion yen.



