

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Friday as concerns persisted around the global economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.



Burberry said the epidemic is hurting luxury demand in mainland China and Hong Kong and that it anticipates a limited benefit from mitigating actions in the current year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 22 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,482 after four straight sessions of gains.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent after China's custom office said that it would publish January trade data together with February release.



Luxury fashion group Burberry shed nearly 2 percent as it warned over the coronavirus's impact on Chinese sales.



Financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown tumbled 3.8 percent after a discounted share sale by its co-founder and largest investor.



Admiral Group shares fell more than 1 percent. The car insurance provider announced that it expects a strong 2019 profit before tax due to higher than expected reserve releases in U.K. motor insurance.



Bellway declined 1.8 percent. The residential property developer said that it expects profit before tax for the full year to be in line with market estimates.



In economic news, U.K. permanent staff appointments logged its first back-to-back increase for over a year in January, the latest Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed.



According to Recruitment & Employment Confederation/KPMG report, permanent job placements increased due to improved business confidence following the general election.



Meanwhile, temporary billings decreased for the first time since April 2013 with a number of recruiters blaming this on upcoming changes to IR35 legislation.



Separately, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed that U.K. house prices increased 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in January, much slower than the 1.8 percent increase posted in December and 1.2 percent rise in November.



