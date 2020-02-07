Scepter Holdings, Inc., Lends Its Support Towards California Bill Proposing Legalization of Hemp-Derived CBD as an Ingredient in Food, Beverages and Cosmetics

Scepter supports long awaited state legislation to legalize hemp-derived CBD

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, supports the latest pending California legislation that would legalize hemp-derived CBD for use as an ingredient in food, beverages and cosmetics.

California bill AB-228 would modify state regulation around the use of CBD as an ingredient in food, beverages, and cosmetics. Current regulation prohibits the use of hemp-derived CBD in said products. Scepter supports the coalition of hemp farmers, advocates and local governments that have worked to prepare AB-228, which would reverse a 2018 stipulation from California's health department that hemp-derived CBD cannot be added to food.

Hemp has historically been treated as an agricultural product and Scepter encourages California lawmakers to restore that same status, providing support to California farmers.

"There is significant consumer demand for CBD infused products, and we look forward to regulatory changes that would make it legal for California companies to produce hemp-derived CBD infused consumables.", stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575708/Scepter-Holdings-Inc-Lends-Its-Support-Towards-California-Bill-Proposing-Legalization-of-Hemp-Derived-CBD-as-an-Ingredient-in-Food-Beverages-and-Cosmetics