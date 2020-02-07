

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined for the second straight month in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent decline in November



Among the eight largest categories, only the machine industry production expanded, while all the other categories declined in December.



Production of the machine industry grew 17.9 percent in December.



Meanwhile, repair, maintenance and service dropped 9.9 percent and those of metal products, and transport decreased by 8.2 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in December.



