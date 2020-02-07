

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation slowed in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.8 percent rise in December and November.



Inflation was mainly affected by transport. Its main contributors were a double-digit increase of 14.2 percent in petrol prices and 12.3 percent rise in the prices of diesel.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month. Prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month.



