

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday after Russia reportedly backed a recommendation to deepen OPEC+ global oil supply curbs amid contracting demand for crude as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.



Benchmark Brent crude edged up 0.15 percent to $55.01 a barrel, after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were marginally higher at $50.99 a barrel.



A technical panel that advises the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia proposed a provisional cut in output of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), Reuters said, citing sources.



We support this idea and Russia is in consultations to determine which were the optimum measures for all market participants, Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister said at a news conference in Mexico City.



Concerns persisted around the global economic impact of the deadly coronavirus as the death toll and the number of infections continued to soar in China.



According to Chinese state media, President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone today that Beijing has 'spared no effort in fighting the epidemic' and that 'the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX