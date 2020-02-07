NEX Exchange (NEXX) Admission of Security to Trading 07-Feb-2020 / 10:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security was admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 07/02/2020. Name of Security: Gowin New Energy Group Limited 2% Preference Shares ISIN: KYG412151154 Symbol: GWPT EMS: 10,000 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 45348 EQS News ID: 970605 End of Announcement EQS News Service

