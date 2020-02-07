Technavio has been monitoring the heated bedding market and it is poised to grow by USD 94.63 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global heated bedding market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Product premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Ease of substitution might hamper market growth.
Heated bedding market 2020-2024: Segmentation
heated bedding market is segmented as below:
Product
- Heated Blankets And Throws
- Heated Mattress Pad
Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Heated bedding market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heated bedding market report covers the following areas:
- heated bedding market size
- heated bedding market trends
- heated bedding market industry analysis
This study identifies Increased demand for extremely soft blankets throws as one of the prime reasons driving the heated bedding market growth during the next few years.
Heated bedding market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the heated bedding market including some of the vendors such as Medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai ShenAn Textile Co. Ltd., Sleep Number Corp., Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co. Group, The Vermont Country Store Inc. and Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the heated bedding market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Heated bedding market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heated bedding market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heated bedding market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heated bedding market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heated bedding market vendors
