

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production rose in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 5.5 percent increase in November.



Production in the pharmaceutical industry grew the most, by 23.9 percent in December and those of mechanical engineering, and non-durable consumer goods increased by 13.4 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively.



In the three months ended in December, industrial production declined 1.4 percent from the preceding three months.



Industrial turnover rose 1.7 percent in December and increased 0.9 percent in the December quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX