Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 42 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 10.2.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark. (CPH Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755561