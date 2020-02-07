

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's trade surplus increased in January as imports declined faster than exports, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to US$3.458 billion in January from US$2.502 billion in December. Economists had expected a surplus of US$1.66 billion. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was US$875 million.



Exports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.0 percent rise in December.



Imports dropped 17.7 percent annually in January, after a 13.9 percent gain in the previous month.



