

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's exports dropped for the first time in six months in December and imports grew, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Exports fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.2 percent rise in November.



Imports rose 2.6 percent in December, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 134 million in December from EUR 358 million in the same month last year.



For the January to December period, the trade surplus was EUR 4.985 billion from EUR 5.520 billion last year. Exports and imports rose by 4.0 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



