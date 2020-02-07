

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a softer pace in December, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.6 percent increase in November.



Durable goods output grew 6.2 percent annually in December and production of capital goods rose 3.8 percent.



Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods and non-durable goods declined by 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Energy output remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.4 percent in December, after a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.



In 2019, industrial production rose 0.6 percent from the last year.



