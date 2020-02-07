The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 February 2020. ISIN: DK0061148657 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydinvest Verden Etik A DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sydinvest Verden Ligevægt & Value Etik A DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYIVEADKK --------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SYIVLVEADKK --------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 180262 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061111572 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydinvest Morningstar Global Markets Sustainability Leaders KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. name in Nasdaq Sydinvest Morningstar Global Sustability systems: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sydinvest Morningstar Sustainability Leaders Index KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. name in Nasdaq Sydinv Morningstar Sust Leaders Index KL systems: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYIMSTAR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SYIMSTARSULIKL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 162981 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755564