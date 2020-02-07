

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit decreased in December as exports and imports decreased, the French customs office said on Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 4.1 billion in December from EUR 5.4 billion in November. The trade deficit was expected to fall to EUR 5.0 billion. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 4.2 billion.



Exports decreased 0.6 percent month-on-month in December and imports fell 3.3 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, exports fell 0.3 percent and imports rose 0.4 percent in December.



In 2019, the trade deficit decreased to EUR 58.9 billion from EUR 62.8 billion in 2018.



Exports climbed 3.3 percent in 2019, after a 3.9 percent increase in the last year.



Imports rose 2.2 percent in 2019, slower than 4.3 percent rise in the last year.



