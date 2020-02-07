Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 06-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2000.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 2014.72p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1961.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 1976.13p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---