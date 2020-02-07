Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---