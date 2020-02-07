NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 6 February 2020 were: 683.72p Capital only 693.24p Including current year income 683.72p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 693.24p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 75,000 ordinary shares on 05th February 2020, the Company has 79,084,090 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,446,236 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.