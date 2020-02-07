The German inverter maker last year saw shipments and revenue rise by 35% and 20%, respectively. The company claims measures taken to reduce its cost structure are bearing fruit.From pv magazine Germany. SMA Solar Technology AG sold 11.4 GW of inverters last year, according to its preliminary financial results. Those shipments marked an increase of 34% on 2018 while sales grew, year-on-year, from €761 million to €915 million, beating the board's forecasts. EBITDA improved from a loss of €69.1 million in 2018 to a profit of €35 million and the EBIT losses calculated without depreciation and amortization ...

