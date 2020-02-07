Texas REALTOR(R) Kristi Fox Satsky Marks 20 Years as a Top Producing Real Estate Professional

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / REALTOR® Kristi Fox Satsky, of Century 21 Beal, is celebrating her 20th anniversary as a local top producing real estate professional, making the dream of homeownership a reality for buyers while getting sellers top dollar for their homes.

"I'd like to thank my team and clients, both past and present, for helping make 20 years in the industry possible," said Kristi. "Having a support staff is crucial for us to give our 5 star service, and I have a dedicated team assisting me so that my clients are never without the help they deserve. The goal that my team and I have is to always create that 5 star experience for each and every client that works with the Kristi Fox Team."

During the course of her distinguished 20-year career, Kristi has been named to the Top 30 under 30 by REALTOR® magazine and Top 50 REALTORS® on the Rise by Real Estate Magazine. She has also been named Century 21 Beal's top producing agent nearly every year during her career, and has been recognized both regionally and nationally as a top producing agent in the Century 21 system, and named in the top 100 Century 21 agents nationwide, year after year. Kristi was also recognized as a Bryan-College Station Community Impact Award winner in 2018 by her local Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Texas A&M University Mays Business School. Kristi is a philanthropist working diligently in her community to leave it "better than she found it."

Debra N., a client said, "From the moment she started until now and in the future, Kristi will give 110% working for you and with you. She is always looking out for her clients' best interests."

Kristi is also a proud affiliate of Homes for Heroes®, the largest nationwide network of real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists that are committed to providing monetary rewards to teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, military and healthcare professionals when they buy or sell homes. Since September 2015, Kristi has helped more than 200 local heroes purchase or sell their homes with nearly $300,000 in rewards given locally to her clients. Kristi continues to pledge $100,000 per year to everyday Hero buyers and sellers every year.

"When I first became a REALTOR® I just wanted to help people. I didn't know enough to make goals, but I became a top agent by simply trying to help people," noted Kristi. "It has been an honor to continue that tradition for 20 years, and I look forward to the next 20 years of unlocking dreams, one key at a time."

About Kristi Fox Satsky, Century 21 Beal

Kristi Fox Satsky works with buyers, sellers and investors. She serves the Brazos Valley, including Bryan, College Station, Caldwell, Navasota, Madisonville, Snook, and Somerville. Kristi is a Listing Agent and Buyer Specialist that has been serving the Brazos Valley since 2000, with in excess of 100 properties sold per year, every year. In addition to real estate sales, Kristi is also a local volunteer and philanthropist who is dedicated to leaving her mark on her community through her gifts and service. For more information, please call (979) 255-5369, or visit https://kristifox.com/.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Kristi Fox Satsky

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575650/Texas-REALTORR-Kristi-Fox-Satsky-Marks-20-Years-as-a-Top-Producing-Real-Estate-Professional