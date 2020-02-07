Experienced Immigration Lawyer Carlos E. Sandoval Warns of Immigration Fee Increase and Implementation of New Public Charge Rule

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / Florida Immigration attorney, Attorney Carlos E. Sandoval, advises those filing their immigration applications to file as soon as possible to avoid an imminent fee increase.

Carlos Sandoval said, "Please note that as of today, the increase has not taken effect. It will become effective soon and for this reason, clients are being advised to try and file their applications before the increase, especially for those who are of lower income or on a tighter budget." There is no specific date as to when fees will increase.

The reason for the fee increase is U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a comprehensive biennial fee review and determined that current fees do not recover the full costs of providing adjudication and naturalization services. The fees for immigration applications will be raised by 21%. For additional information on the fee increase please visit the following link: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/11/14/2019-24366/us-citizenship-and-immigration-services-fee-schedule-and-changes-to-certain-other-immigration.

Carlos E. Sandoval states, "The fee increase is controversial, there is significant opposition to it because even though higher fees are being proposed there is no evidence that it would improve case processing or improve services." Despite its controversy, Sandoval promises to continue monitoring and paying close attention to the news for further information and to announce any updates as they come through but encourages all immigration applications be completed and submitted immediately.

In addition, recently the Supreme Court lifted a stay on the implementation of the Trump Administration's new Public Charge Rule. For a copy of the Supreme Court Decision, please visit: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/19a785_j4ek.pdf.

This Rule, that will become effective February 24, 2020, will seek to deny immigration benefits to immigrants that have received public benefits in the United States, or that could become a public charge for the United States. It's very important for immigrants to seek professional advice at the time of filing their applications to ensure they have submitted sufficient evidence to show they are not likely to become a public charge, and before they apply for any public benefits to ensure that those benefits are not going to jeopardize their immigration applications.

About Carlos E. Sandoval, Attorney at Law

Carlos E. Sandoval is a member of the Florida Bar, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association and the Broward County Bar Association. Carlos, who speaks fluent English and Spanish, is licensed to practice law by the Florida Supreme Court and the Federal Court for the Southern and Central Districts of Florida.

He focuses his practice in all areas of immigration and employment law. For more information or a consultation, call (954) 306-6921, or visit http://www.carlosesandoval.com.

