

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AbbVie (ABBV):



-Earnings: $2.80 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.83 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.88 in Q4 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.29 billion or $2.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.19 per share -Revenue: $8.70 billion in Q4 vs. $8.31 billion in the same period last year.



