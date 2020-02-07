

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Seasons Market is recalling 30 units of Grab N' Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/ Gluten-Free Pasta for the presence of an undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall only affects the products made and purchased at the company's Hawthorne location. The products have UPC 52390 code, with packed on dates 2/1-2/3, and sell by dates 2/6-2/9.



The company urged the customers who purchased the product and are allergic to soy to dispose them and contact their nearest NSM store for a refund.



In recent incidents, Astrochef, LLC in late January recalled about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products for mislabeling and undeclared soy.



Further, Whole Foods Market recalled select bundt cakes and chocolate dipped cookies, and Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. recalled 840 units of mushroom barley soup as they contain undeclared milk.



California's Culinary International, LLC recalled around 626 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products as they contain eggs, a known allergen.



