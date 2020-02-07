Technavio has been monitoring the paper chemicals market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing demand for high-performance chemicals by paper manufacturers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Environmental concerns due to deforestation might hamper market growth.

Paper Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Paper Chemicals Market is segmented as below:

Type

Bleaching Chemicals

Pulping Agents

Sizing Agents

Binders

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Paper Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our paper chemicals market report covers the following areas:

Paper Chemicals Market size

Paper Chemicals Market trends

Paper Chemicals Market industry analysis

This study identifies Rise in demand for lightweight materials as one of the prime reasons driving the paper chemicals market growth during the next few years.

Paper Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the paper chemicals market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Imerys SA, Kemira Oyj and Superior Plus Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the paper chemicals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Paper Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paper chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper chemicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper chemicals market vendors

