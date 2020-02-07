Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
07.02.20
08:08  Uhr
38,150 Euro
+0,100
+0,26 %
07.02.2020
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 7

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE


The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 6 February 2020 was 3238.64p (ex income) 3247.07p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


07 February 2020

