WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 6 February 2020 was 3238.64p (ex income) 3247.07p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



07 February 2020