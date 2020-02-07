Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings

Bank reports steady earnings, controlled growth, and low loan losses

$3.00 million in net income for 2019

Annual growth of 5% for loans, 2% for assets and deposits, and 8% for shareholders' equity

Low loan charge-offs compared to other banks

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / For the year ended December 31, 2019, Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX:LUMB)("Lumbee" or "Bank"), reported net income of $3.0 million, or earnings per share of $0.88, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or earnings per share of $0.91, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income declined by 3.20%, while earnings per share decreased by 3.30%. For the three-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $726,000, compared to net income of $753,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, Lumbee reported assets of $343.8 million, an increase of 2.40% over assets of $335.7 million as of December 31, 2018. Loans were up over 4.71% to $192.0 million, compared to loans of $183.4 million reported December 31, 2018. Deposits grew to $296.1 million at year-end, an increase of 2.32% over December 31, 2018 deposits of $289.4 million. Capital levels remained strong, as shareholders equity totaled $40.9 million, or 11.9% of assets at December 31, 2019, versus $38.0 million, or 11.3% of assets at the year-ago date. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, assets fell by $2.4 million, loans grew by $1.7 million, and deposits decreased by $3.4 million.

Loan losses for 2019 were 0.02% of average loans, compared to 0.03% for all banks in NC. Lumbee's strong performance in this area allowed the Bank to reverse $100,000 of its allowance for loan losses, which augmented net income. in the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the year. The Bank's capital position remains very strong, as all capital ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered "Well Capitalized". Finally, nonperforming assets decreased by 20% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Declining interest rates in 2019 presented challenges to our Bank, as our interest margin was compressed." said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. "As we managed through the lower rate environment, we also incurred over $110,000 in one-time expenses related to the Bank's deregistration from the SEC and reclassification of certain shares of our common stock. Despite those headwinds, we were able to grow our loan portfolio and enjoy historically low loss rates as well. With the cost savings from deregistration and the pending opening of a new office in Fayetteville, we are well-positioned to continue to create shareholder value and serve our markets in southeastern NC."

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of thirteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.

The information as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK

Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,829 $ 5,563 Interest-earning deposits with banks 26,243 21,174 Total cash and cash equivalents 31,072 26,737 Net Investments 99,294 104,600 Loans receivable 191,622 183,009 Allowance for loan losses 2,067 2,172 Net loans receivable 189,555 180,837 Bank premises & equipment, net 9,056 8,564 Other assets 14,776 16,032 Total assets $ 343,753 $ 336,770 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits, Money market & NOW $ 184,058 $ 179,144 Savings 26,384 25,453 Time deposits 85,652 84,781 Total deposits 296,094 289,378 Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase 1,096 1,432 Other borrowed money 825 2,965 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,811 5,022 Total liabilities 302,826 298,797 Total shareholders' equity 40,927 37,973 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 343,753 $ 336,770 Book value per share $ 11.99 $ 11.11

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK

Statement of Operations (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 14,436 13,436 Interest Expense 1,754 1,054 Net Interest Income 12,652 12,382 Provision for loan losses (100) 167 Net Interest Income after provision 12,752 12,215 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,350 1,408 Other 686 726 Total noninterest Income 2,036 2,133 Realized gains on AFS securities 25 - Personnel costs 6,327 6,168 Occupancy and equipment 1,273 1,268 Data processing fees 1,400 1,157 Other 2,322 2,137 Total noninterest expense 11,322 10,730 Net Income before income taxes 3,491 3,619 Income taxes 487 516 Net Income 3,004 3,103 Net income per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.91

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK

Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 3,547 3,567 Interest Expense 471 366 Net Interest Income 3,076 3,201 Provision for loan losses (100) 68 Net Interest Income after provision 3,176 3,133 Service charges on deposit accounts 340 339 Other 157 162 Total noninterest Income 497 501 Personnel costs 1,613 1,536 Occupancy and equipment 302 317 Data processing fees 364 294 Other 573 583 Total noninterest expense 2,852 2,730 Net Income before income taxes 846 904 Income taxes 120 151 Net Income 726 753

Contact:

Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer

Lumbee Guaranty Bank

(910) 521-9707; kylechavis@lumbeeguarantybank.com; www.lumbeeguarantybank.com

