Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings

Bank reports steady earnings, controlled growth, and low loan losses
- $3.00 million in net income for 2019
- Annual growth of 5% for loans, 2% for assets and deposits, and 8% for shareholders' equity
- Low loan charge-offs compared to other banks
PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / For the year ended December 31, 2019, Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX:LUMB)("Lumbee" or "Bank"), reported net income of $3.0 million, or earnings per share of $0.88, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or earnings per share of $0.91, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income declined by 3.20%, while earnings per share decreased by 3.30%. For the three-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $726,000, compared to net income of $753,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
As of December 31, 2019, Lumbee reported assets of $343.8 million, an increase of 2.40% over assets of $335.7 million as of December 31, 2018. Loans were up over 4.71% to $192.0 million, compared to loans of $183.4 million reported December 31, 2018. Deposits grew to $296.1 million at year-end, an increase of 2.32% over December 31, 2018 deposits of $289.4 million. Capital levels remained strong, as shareholders equity totaled $40.9 million, or 11.9% of assets at December 31, 2019, versus $38.0 million, or 11.3% of assets at the year-ago date. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, assets fell by $2.4 million, loans grew by $1.7 million, and deposits decreased by $3.4 million.
Loan losses for 2019 were 0.02% of average loans, compared to 0.03% for all banks in NC. Lumbee's strong performance in this area allowed the Bank to reverse $100,000 of its allowance for loan losses, which augmented net income. in the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the year. The Bank's capital position remains very strong, as all capital ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered "Well Capitalized". Finally, nonperforming assets decreased by 20% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
"Declining interest rates in 2019 presented challenges to our Bank, as our interest margin was compressed." said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. "As we managed through the lower rate environment, we also incurred over $110,000 in one-time expenses related to the Bank's deregistration from the SEC and reclassification of certain shares of our common stock. Despite those headwinds, we were able to grow our loan portfolio and enjoy historically low loss rates as well. With the cost savings from deregistration and the pending opening of a new office in Fayetteville, we are well-positioned to continue to create shareholder value and serve our markets in southeastern NC."
Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of thirteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.
The information as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.
LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK
Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,829
|$
|5,563
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|26,243
|21,174
Total cash and cash equivalents
|31,072
|26,737
Net Investments
|99,294
|104,600
Loans receivable
|191,622
|183,009
Allowance for loan losses
|2,067
|2,172
Net loans receivable
|189,555
|180,837
Bank premises & equipment, net
|9,056
|8,564
Other assets
|14,776
|16,032
Total assets
|$
|343,753
|$
|336,770
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Demand deposits, Money market & NOW
|$
|184,058
|$
|179,144
Savings
|26,384
|25,453
Time deposits
|85,652
|84,781
Total deposits
|296,094
|289,378
Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase
|1,096
|1,432
Other borrowed money
|825
|2,965
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|4,811
|5,022
Total liabilities
|302,826
|298,797
Total shareholders' equity
|40,927
|37,973
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|343,753
|$
|336,770
Book value per share
|$
|11.99
|$
|11.11
LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK
Statement of Operations (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended, December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income
|14,436
|13,436
Interest Expense
|1,754
|1,054
Net Interest Income
|12,652
|12,382
Provision for loan losses
|(100)
|167
Net Interest Income after provision
|12,752
|12,215
Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,350
|1,408
Other
|686
|726
Total noninterest Income
|2,036
|2,133
Realized gains on AFS securities
|25
|-
Personnel costs
|6,327
|6,168
Occupancy and equipment
|1,273
|1,268
Data processing fees
|1,400
|1,157
Other
|2,322
|2,137
Total noninterest expense
|11,322
|10,730
Net Income before income taxes
|3,491
|3,619
Income taxes
|487
|516
Net Income
|3,004
|3,103
Net income per common share
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.91
LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK
Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income
|3,547
|3,567
Interest Expense
|471
|366
Net Interest Income
|3,076
|3,201
Provision for loan losses
|(100)
|68
Net Interest Income after provision
|3,176
|3,133
Service charges on deposit accounts
|340
|339
Other
|157
|162
Total noninterest Income
|497
|501
Personnel costs
|1,613
|1,536
Occupancy and equipment
|302
|317
Data processing fees
|364
|294
Other
|573
|583
Total noninterest expense
|2,852
|2,730
Net Income before income taxes
|846
|904
Income taxes
|120
|151
Net Income
|726
|753
Contact:
Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer
Lumbee Guaranty Bank
(910) 521-9707; kylechavis@lumbeeguarantybank.com; www.lumbeeguarantybank.com
