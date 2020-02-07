A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the healthcare industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of healthcare market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower healthcare providers to become well-positioned for the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005207/en/

Pros and Cons of medical device outsourcing (Graphic: Business Wire)

Constant cost pressures coupled with rising expectations to reduce time to market have resulted in medical device manufacturers increasingly engaging in outsourcing their device manufacturing and assembly in full or partially. This allows medical device companies to focus more on their core competencies while capitalizing on opportunities for cost reduction and speed to market. But are these the only factors that companies must consider before committing to a medical device outsourcing partner? Experts at Infiniti Research believe that there is much more to evaluate and measure when it comes to medical device outsourcing, especially in terms of adhering to the required quality standards. From the common pitfalls to assessing an outsourcing partners' vertical integration capabilities, Infiniti's latest article encapsulates the core benefits and the many factors to consider before engaging in medical device outsourcing.

Not sure if your business is ready for manufacturing outsourcing? Let us help you evaluate and make sound investments to rise in agility and adaptability. Request free proposal

According to healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key challenges of medical device outsourcing include:

Threat of loss of private and technical proprietary information

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Delay in contractual obligations by the outsourcing partner

Read the complete article for more insights

Choosing the right outsourcing partner could be challenging, unless you have a strong market intelligence partner to guide your outsourcing decisions. Connect with us to learn why we are the trusted market intelligence partner for 70+ Fortune 500 companies.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005207/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us