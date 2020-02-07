Correction refers to last day of trading. The correct information is marked in bold in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Skandiabanken AB (publ) with effect from 2020-02-10. Last day of trading is set to 2023-04-28. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755611