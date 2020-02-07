SpendEdge has been monitoring the global IT peripherals market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 20 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 121-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global IT Peripherals Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

E-games are gaining popularity among consumers that is resulting in the demand for products that are categorized in the gaming IT peripherals segment such as gaming keyboards and joysticks. This is driving spend growth in the global IT peripherals market. The rapid adoption of automation at manufacturing units and buyers' preference towards installing PCs to ensure smooth flow of operations are among the critical factors that are driving spend growth in the IT peripherals market.

The Top IT Peripherals Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top IT peripherals suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Apple- It is critical for buyers to choose cost-effective pricing models and proactive strategies based on this supplier and its economy of scale. In this, buyers are advised to consider the ability of this supplier to implement risk and compliance practices to avoid unexpected CAPEX.

Samsung- Buyers must ensure the provision of after-sales services from this supplier such as servicing, maintenance, and warranty. This will help buyers avoid post-purchase costs, thereby reducing the overall procurement cost.

Logitech International- It is prudent of buyers to enter into medium-term partnerships of 2-3 years with this IT peripherals supplier rather than long-term relationships. This will intensify competition in the existing supply base. Moreover, a short contract tenure will propel suppliers to provide optimum products to buyers as the latter can easily switch vendors in case of delivery of sub-optimal products.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

IT peripherals market spend segmentation by region

IT peripherals supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for IT peripherals suppliers

IT peripherals suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the IT peripherals market

IT peripherals pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the IT peripherals market

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005123/en/

Contacts:

